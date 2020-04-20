Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year winner covers Eminem's The Real Slim Shady – and it's seriously impressive

If there was a prize for most impressive live lockdown cover so far, our 2018 Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year winner Alexandr Misko would be a clear favourite for us.

His live take on Eminem's The Real Slim Shady is making our heads spin. And then we found out he's also covered Eminem's part on Dr Dre's Forgot About Dre…

"Thanks to the self-isolation I can finally pursue my career as a rap artist," joked Alexandr on his Facebook. But the Russian musician could be on to something here.

To find out more about Alexandr's own music check out his YouTube channel.

And check out Alexandr's winning performance from our 2018 live Acoustic Guitarist Of The Year final below.