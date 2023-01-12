Teenage Engineering’s latest firmware update turns the OP-1 Field into a vocoder

By Ben Rogerson
( Computer Music, Future Music, emusician )
published

More functionality for the much-coveted rich person’s plaything

Given how much it costs, Teenage Engineering is going to have to add a lot of firmware-update-flavoured value to its OP-1 Field synth in order to convince certain people to buy it, but it’s taken another step in the right direction with the addition of a vocoder.

Available to anyone who installs the latest firmware - a previous update added velocity-sensitivity to the OP-1 Field’s keyboard - you can load the vocoder into any sound slot. After you’ve selected your input source - mic, headset, radio or USB - the audio (modulator) is run through a bank of 20 filters with controllable bandwidth and formant shift, with the carrier signal being a built-in 7-oscillator polyphonic synth.

The OP-1 Field’s encoders give you fast control over the synth engine, formant shifting, number of bands and dry/wet mix.

Find out more and download the firmware update on the Teenage Engineering (opens in new tab) website. The OP-1 Field costs $1,999/£1,999.

I’m the Deputy Editor of MusicRadar, having worked on the site since its launch in 2007. I previously spent eight years working on our sister magazine, Computer Music. I’ve been playing the piano, gigging in bands and failing to finish tracks at home for more than 30 years, 24 of which I’ve also spent writing about music and the ever-changing technology used to make it. 

