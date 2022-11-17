Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 Field didn’t have a velocity-sensitive keyboard, but it does now

Believe it or not, at launch, Teenage Engineering’s OP-1 Field - a two grand synth, let’s not forget - didn’t have a velocity-sensitive keyboard, but this has now been added via the latest firmware update.

The suggestion on various forums is that, while the OP-1 Field’s keyboard isn’t velocity-sensitive out of the box, TE has come up with a workaround that uses the instrument’s built-in accelerometer to detect how hard you’re playing. The company has yet to confirm this, though.

You can choose from three settings - off, soft and hard. You can pick the one that best suits your playing; setting velocity to ‘off’ will result in an even volume no matter how hard you strike the keys.

Velocity sensitivity is also supported by the OP-1 Field’s built-in sequencers and over external MIDI.

Other features additions in this firmware update include the ability to match the tape speed to the incoming external clock, the option to toggle between mono and stereo on the line-in, pre-tape panning and the ability to sync the FM transmit frequency with the OP-4, Teenage Engineering’s “magical” radio.