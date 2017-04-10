On the radar: Boston Manor

Ash Wilson and Mike Cunniff, guitarists with Blackpool’s own Boston Manor, blend the best bits of Brand New with Blink-182’s most melancholy moments.

Both self-taught, the pair construct poignant pop-punk tunes that cast a North West English gloom over the genre’s sun-kissed Californian roots.

Gear-wise, it’s a Japanese-made Fender Special Mustang Pawn Shop for Mike, while Ash favours his battered and beloved Burstbucker-equipped Korean Tokai. Both swear by Orange amps and Mr Black Deluxe reverb pedals.

Back in Black

“If you open up the back of a pedal with a screw driver you can see a personal message written on the metal case,” says Mike. You can hear it used to great effect on the track Cu from new album, Be Nothing.

“We kinda improvised the solo,” enthuses Ash. “We made it super sloppy & lazy with the bends and slides… and went really OTT with the effects!”

