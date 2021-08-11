Omnicharge's Omni 20+ is the swiss army knife of power banks

An all-in-one charging solution like no other, Omnicharge's Omni 20+ will make sure you never run out of juice again.

Boasting 2 USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C input/output, an adjustable DC output, 100W AC and Qi wireless charging, the Omni 20+ is able to charge everything from your laptop to your guitar amp to your Korg Volca.

The power bank's compact size, light weight and solar charging capabilities make it a handy companion for those travelling with multiple devices, or any producers who fancy making music on the go. The Omni 20+ even sports a nifty OLED screen, providing smart power readings that enable you to stay informed of your power situation and keep an eye on battery temperature.

The Omnicharge Omni 20+ is now available for purchase.