Omnicharge's Omni 20+ is the swiss army knife of power banks

This portable mega-charger has all the power you need and more

An all-in-one charging solution like no other, Omnicharge's Omni 20+ will make sure you never run out of juice again.

Boasting 2 USB 3.0 ports, a USB-C input/output, an adjustable DC output, 100W AC and Qi wireless charging, the Omni 20+ is able to charge everything from your laptop to your guitar amp to your Korg Volca

The power bank's compact size, light weight and solar charging capabilities make it a handy companion for those travelling with multiple devices, or any producers who fancy making music on the go. The Omni 20+ even sports a nifty OLED screen, providing smart power readings that enable you to stay informed of your power situation and keep an eye on battery temperature.

The Omnicharge Omni 20+ is now available for purchase.

Matt Mullen

I'm the Features Editor for MusicRadar, working on everything from artist interviews to tech tutorials. I've been writing about (and making) electronic music for almost ten years, and when I'm not tapping away at my laptop keyboard, you'll find me behind a MIDI keyboard or a synthesizer. My latest obsession is the Arturia MicroFreak, which will have to do until I've saved up for a Prophet-6... 
