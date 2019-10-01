Omar Rodríguez-López has a sweet new Ernie Ball Music Man signature offset

Ernie Ball Music Man has unveiled a smart new offset signature electric guitar for Omar Rodríguez-López.

The Mariposa was designed in collaboration with Rodríguez-López and features a lightweight African mahogany body with a retro-futuristic, Jetsons-play-surf-rock offset shape. It is available in Deluxe or Standard options.

The Mariposa Deluxe comes in Imperial Black or Imperial White finishes, and has gold hardware and controls, while the Mariposa Standard arrives in Dorado Green or Pueblo Pink, with chrome hardware and controls.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Ernie Ball Music Man)

Both options are stunning, and both feature meticulous laser-etched floral pickguard, burnt maple neck and ebony fretboard, locking Schaller tuners and two-point floating tremolo, and a pair of custom-wound Ernie Ball Music Man Humbuckers and three-way selector switch.

Other neat touches include the neck's gunstock oil and hand-rubbed special wax blend finish, the block inlay, and the five-bolt sculpted neck joint that should wave you on through to the upper frets.

These guitars have a 25.5-inch scale, 22 high-profile/medium-width frets, adjustable truss road for easy tweaks, 500k volume pots for plenty control over your gain, and are pretty darn cool.

With the Mariposa, St Vincent and Albert Lee models (which Rodríguez-López has played on recent tours), Ernie Ball Music Man has really put a marker down for fresh, angular body shapes.

The Mariposa Standard retails for $2,899 (£2,375, €2,659 approx) while the Deluxe goes for $2,999 (£2,459, €2,759 approx).

See Ernie Ball Music Man for more details.