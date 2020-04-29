Noel Gallagher to release 'lost' Oasis song at midnight

It's not a reunion but Noel Gallagher has been digging out his old Oasis demos while on lockdown and seems to have found a gem he thought had been lost forever. And he's going to released it at midnight (GMT) on 30 April.

The Noel-sung and strummed Don't Stop (aka Bye Bye My Family) has only been heard by fans via a bootleg recorded at a Oasis pre-gig soundcheck on 7 April 2009, a few months before the band split. But it's now emerged that there's a demo of the song in existence in Noel's house.

“I’ve had infinite time to kill lately so I thought I’d finally look and find out what was actually on the hundreds of faceless unmarked CDs I’ve got lying around at home," says Noel. As fate would have it, I have stumbled across an old demo which I thought had been lost forever.”

For now, you can hear the rough quality soundcheck version below.