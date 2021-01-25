NUX expands its range of affordable multi-effects and modelling units with the stylish MG-30

GEAR 2021: The ever-competitive market for affordable multi-effects processors has just got a little hotter with NUX unveiling the MG-30. A classy looking unit, the MG-30 offers a stack of features at the measly price of £222 street.

The latest in NUX's MG series has a lot of modelling power under the hood, boasting 30 different amp types – 25 for electric guitar, three for bass and two acoustic guitar amp models. You can pair these amp models with the MG-30's omboard cabinet simulations, and choose from eight virtual microphones to "mic" the cab, and three placement options.

As far as effects go, expect a comprehensive lineup. There is an onboard phrase looper, a tuner, and a built-in expression pedal. There is a lot to get into, but navigating through the MG-30's functions looks easy enough.

There is a bright four-inch LCD display screen to let you know what setting you are on, and the control setup looks approachable by any standards, with the three footswitches' functions clearly marked, likewise the push buttons

The MG-30 has a USB input and can be used as a recording interface. Use NUX's QuickTone edit software for uploading third-part IRs to the unit and performing deeper edits on your patches.

There is an aux input and a headphones out. The MG-30 can be run in mono or stereo, and there is an additional 1/4" input for an external expression pedal. With the metal kickbar that protects the dials and LED screen, it looks pretty sturdy.

There's no word on a release date yet but online retail giant Thomann has made the MG-30 available for pre-order, priced £222 / €298.

See NUX for more details.