Novation’s latest update for Circuit Mono Station makes the analogue synth more versatile than ever

Novation has announced the latest update for Circuit Mono Station. Version 1.2 enables the sequencer and synth to be used as a sound design tool, allowing it to integrate more tightly with modular gear.

The announcement comes only a few days after a new synth editor was released for the original Circuit machine.

The new Patch Flip feature can be used to create unique sequences with different presets and automation per step, or turn Circuit Mono Station into a fully-analogue drum synthesizer.

Notes can also now programmed into the Mod Seq page to independently control modular and CV gear with new pitch and gate control via the CV/GATE output.

New features in detail

Patch Flip

The new Patch Flip feature turns Circuit Mono Station into a sound designer's dream. Unique sequences can be created with different presets and automation per step. Using Patch Flip, Circuit Mono Station is also a fully-analogue drum synthesizer.

Modular gear

Notes can now be programmed into the Mod Seq page to independently control modular and CV gear with new pitch and gate control via the CV/GATE output.

LFO Sync

The Circuit Mono Station LFOs have been upgraded to allow synced LFOs to be decoupled from key sync. This means sequences can benefit from longer LFOs staying in sync across several notes, perfect for making widely evolving musical phrases. LFO Clock Sync can also now be controlled independently.

Envelope Trigger

The envelope has been upgraded and users can now choose to have legato or retriggered envelopes. This choice gives an enormous amount of extra expression in Circuit Mono Station sequences.

For more info on the Circuit Mono Station head on over to the Novation website and you'll need to login to the Components website to download this latest free update.