Novation's Bass Station II gets a firmware update to celebrate 25 years since the launch of the original

It is 25 years since the launch of the Bass Station and to celebrate Novation is releasing a firmware update for the Bass Station II. On top of that, it’ll be giving away a Bass Station II 25th Anniversary Edition – one of only five units off the production line.

Version 2.5 of the monosynth will include new features such as; filter tracking, paraphonic mode, envelope retriggering and new preset Soundpacks. As ever, everything can be installed from the Components content manager.

New firmware features

Paraphonic mode

Bass Station II is now a paraphonic monosynth, because you can control the pitches of each of the two oscillators separately in its single-voice architecture. Play two notes at a time rather than just one and get interesting interactions through the Ring and Filter Mod.

Filter tracking

Filter tracking was one of the most requested features. The filter includes variable keyboard tracking in Bass Station II v2.5 – the best for matching higher notes to increased brightness.

Envelope retriggering

Bass Station II's secret sound-design weapon is envelope retriggering. It’s now possible to configure your envelopes to retrigger once the decay stage has ended, opening up a whole range of new possibilities.

Oscillator error

Oscillator error introduces a small and adjustable random detune on each note-on event. This can be used to generate some very beautiful, subtle (or not) musical dissonance, very much in the same way that vintage synths do (because of the looser tolerance of their electronic components). Paraphonic mode makes it as dramatic as possible.

Microtuning editing

Completely control the frequency triggered by each key press, giving your scales another dimension.

Two new Soundpacks are also available called Silver and Sinevibes. Silver's presets explore the v2.5 features and inspire new tracks and sound design. Sinevibes, designed by Sinevibes’ founder Artemij Pavlov, gives 101 classic Bass Station II presets.

To be in with a chance of winning the limited edition Bass Station II, join the Synth Owners Facebook group and like the competition post from 1-7 November 2018.

Owners of the Bass Station II can update the firmware and obtain the new preset packs over on the Components page now.