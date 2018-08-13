Nominations set to close for Women in Music awards

Designed to recognise the achievements of women in the music industry, the fifth annual Music Week Women in Music event takes place on Friday 9 November at the Brewery in central London.

The ceremony will see 11 awards being dished out, including the all-new Music Creative Award. This is designed to celebrate a woman who’s made a significant behind-the-scenes contribution to the making of music during the past year.

Nominations are still open, but close today. So, you’ll need to be quick if you want to put a name or two forward.

Find out more on the Women in Music website.