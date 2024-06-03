“Never thought I’d be DJing in a carriage”: Nia Archives is set to perform on a train as she heads to the Glastonbury Festival, and you could be on board with her

If you’re heading to Glastonbury from London later this month and fancy getting a headstart on your funtime, might we suggest that you enter a new contest that will see the winners boarding a train and being entertained by UK jungle star Nia Archives as they enjoy a “100mph mini-festival” between Paddington and Castle Cary.

This is no regular train - it’s set to be transformed into “the ultimate concert venue”, complete with a bespoke festival lighting rig and sound system. The one-time-only ride is the brainchild of Uber UK, which is celebrating the fact that regular train bookings to Castle Cary are being offered at a 20% discount throughout June if you book via its app.

Those who win a place on the ‘Nia Archives Express’ will leave Paddington at 7am on Wednesday 26 June, getting first-class treatment and refreshments before they board.

“Buzzin’ to be heading back to ma fave place on earth, Glastonbury!!” says Nia Archives, who’ll also be performing at the festival itself on the West Holts Stage. “Never thought I’d be DJing in a carriage, but am sooo excited to start the party with ravers on the Uber train.”

If you want to be on the train, you can enter the competition via the Split Your Uber Ride with Nia website (winners can also bring a friend along). You’ll need to have your own ticket to get into the festival (or find your own way back immediately if you haven’t), and winners will be notified on 13 June.