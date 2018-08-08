NEXT-LEVEL MASTERING – Computer Music issue 260 is out now!

Get this issue now

NEXT-LEVEL MASTERING

No longer a ‘dark art’ performed by hermits in lab coats, the final stage of mastering is an essential topic that every computer musician should understand.

If you know what’s required to optimise the sonic quality of your music from the start, you’ll adapt your music-making strategies to suit. And if you want to master music yourself, you’ll be aware of the dos and don’t that the job demands, and avoid common mistakes such as two-bus ‘overcooking’ or mindless processing just for the sake of it.

That’s why, in this month’s cover feature and videos, we’ll reveal the must-know concepts, tools and techniques that help make a good mix great. Topics we’ll cover include…

The mastering mindset revealed

Using a dedicated DAW for mastering

Linear phase vs minimum phase EQ

Practical EQ techniques when mastering

M/S equalisation

The magic of two-bus compression

Saturation at the mastering stage

Multiband compression and dynamic EQ

Pro metering – VU, RMS, PPM, LUFS, BS.1770 and more

Roundup of the best metering plugins

Brickwall limiting and clipping

Mastering for CD, iTunes, Spotify, vinyl and YouTube

Dithering deconstructed

Watch one of the videos from the feature, and get the rest with CM260.

FREE PC/MAC multiband compressor: Acustica Audio Violet CM

It’s Computer Music’s 20th anniversary this month… and to celebrate, readers of CM260 get a totally exclusive mastering-grade processor from one of the most revered brands in the world of analogue modelling!

Based on some seriously smooth mastering hardware, Acustica Audio’s Violet CM is a three-band valve compressor suitable for mixing and mastering duties. Use it to transparently even out dynamics, or dial up the heat to imbue your mixes and masters with expensive analogue colour and flavour.

Find out how to use Violet CM in the video below, and buy CM260 to download the plugin in VST, AU and AAX formats for PC and Mac.

WILKINSON IN THE STUDIO

Ram Records stalwart and chart-topper Mark Wilkinson is one of the leading lights in the drum ’n’ bass scene.

In CM260’s exclusive in-studio video, Mark invites us into his south-west London studio and reveals his track-making secrets by building a melodic DnB track from scratch.

Check out the first half of the video below, and access the full video with CM260.

FREE SAMPLE PACKS WITH CM260

This issue’s royalty-free sample packs are…

DOWNTEMPO DREAMS – an exclusive pack of blissful pads, eerie soundscapes, FX and more

LOOPMASTERS CM260 – an essential selection from the sample brand

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE

An exclusive interview with UK dance kings ORBITAL

Master PreSonus’ DAW with our STUDIO ONE 4 POWER GUIDE

Spark your programming with THE CM GUIDE TO STEP SEQUENCERS

Dave Clews unlocks cinematic emotion using CHROMATIC MEDIANTS

Our resident Dr Beat synthesises a three-part percussion groove

Reviews of the latest music-making software

And much more!

