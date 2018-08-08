NEXT-LEVEL MASTERING – Computer Music issue 260 is out now!

Get this issue now
Print + DVD | | Android | | iOS | | Digital cross-platform
Digital editions include all extra content, now available via FileSilo (see page 5 in the mag)
Subscribe and Save
Never miss an issue with a print or digital CM subscription!
_______________________________________________________________________________
NEXT-LEVEL MASTERING
No longer a ‘dark art’ performed by hermits in lab coats, the final stage of mastering is an essential topic that every computer musician should understand.
If you know what’s required to optimise the sonic quality of your music from the start, you’ll adapt your music-making strategies to suit. And if you want to master music yourself, you’ll be aware of the dos and don’t that the job demands, and avoid common mistakes such as two-bus ‘overcooking’ or mindless processing just for the sake of it.
That’s why, in this month’s cover feature and videos, we’ll reveal the must-know concepts, tools and techniques that help make a good mix great. Topics we’ll cover include…
- The mastering mindset revealed
- Using a dedicated DAW for mastering
- Linear phase vs minimum phase EQ
- Practical EQ techniques when mastering
- M/S equalisation
- The magic of two-bus compression
- Saturation at the mastering stage
- Multiband compression and dynamic EQ
- Pro metering – VU, RMS, PPM, LUFS, BS.1770 and more
- Roundup of the best metering plugins
- Brickwall limiting and clipping
- Mastering for CD, iTunes, Spotify, vinyl and YouTube
- Dithering deconstructed
Watch one of the videos from the feature, and get the rest with CM260.
_______________________________________________________________________________
FREE PC/MAC multiband compressor: Acustica Audio Violet CM
It’s Computer Music’s 20th anniversary this month… and to celebrate, readers of CM260 get a totally exclusive mastering-grade processor from one of the most revered brands in the world of analogue modelling!
Based on some seriously smooth mastering hardware, Acustica Audio’s Violet CM is a three-band valve compressor suitable for mixing and mastering duties. Use it to transparently even out dynamics, or dial up the heat to imbue your mixes and masters with expensive analogue colour and flavour.
Find out how to use Violet CM in the video below, and buy CM260 to download the plugin in VST, AU and AAX formats for PC and Mac.
_______________________________________________________________________________
WILKINSON IN THE STUDIO
Ram Records stalwart and chart-topper Mark Wilkinson is one of the leading lights in the drum ’n’ bass scene.
In CM260’s exclusive in-studio video, Mark invites us into his south-west London studio and reveals his track-making secrets by building a melodic DnB track from scratch.
Check out the first half of the video below, and access the full video with CM260.
_______________________________________________________________________________
FREE SAMPLE PACKS WITH CM260
This issue’s royalty-free sample packs are…
- DOWNTEMPO DREAMS – an exclusive pack of blissful pads, eerie soundscapes, FX and more
- LOOPMASTERS CM260 – an essential selection from the sample brand
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE
- An exclusive interview with UK dance kings ORBITAL
- Master PreSonus’ DAW with our STUDIO ONE 4 POWER GUIDE
- Spark your programming with THE CM GUIDE TO STEP SEQUENCERS
- Dave Clews unlocks cinematic emotion using CHROMATIC MEDIANTS
- Our resident Dr Beat synthesises a three-part percussion groove
- Reviews of the latest music-making software
- And much more!
_______________________________________________________________________________
Get this issue now
Print + DVD | | Android | | iOS | | Digital cross-platform
Digital editions include all extra content, now available via FileSilo (see page 5 in the mag)
Subscribe and Save
Never miss an issue with a CM subscription, print or digital!