The best new hi-tech music gear of the month: review round-up (May 2019)

Whether it was a stage piano, an audio interface, a plugin or a whole new recording platform, it was on the MusicRadar team's test bench in April.

Let's take a look back at what was a plump package of reviews, starting with the Yamaha CP88.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“The CP88 feels like it’s been designed by players, for players. It might not be red, but this is a stage piano that has a bright future ahead of it.”

4.5 out of 5

FULL REVIEW: Yamaha CP88

(Originally reviewed in Future Music)