The best new hi-tech music gear of the month: review round-up (May 2019)
Whether it was a stage piano, an audio interface, a plugin or a whole new recording platform, it was on the MusicRadar team's test bench in April.
Let's take a look back at what was a plump package of reviews, starting with the Yamaha CP88.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The CP88 feels like it’s been designed by players, for players. It might not be red, but this is a stage piano that has a bright future ahead of it.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Yamaha CP88
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
VPME Euclidean Circles V2
MusicRadar's verdict:
“While some will find the lack of CV inputs a problem, Circles is all about play and it certainly excels here. Easy and fun to jam with.”
3.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: VPME Euclidean Circles V2
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Steinberg AXR4
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Stunning audio quality with ultra high-resolution recording rates and gorgeous preamps designed with Neve’s involvement.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Steinberg AXR4
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
FSS Gristleizer TG Series
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The beauty of the Gristleizer lies in the peculiarities of analogue circuit design. It’s a wild, quirky beast with bags of character.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: FSS Gristleizer TG Series
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Focal Listen Professional
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Honest, transparent circumaural phones that cause little fatigue over long periods. A new favourite in the all-rounder category.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Focal Listen Professional
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Akai Professional Force
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you can stomach the price and eschew your existing setup, Force could become the centre of your studio.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Akai Professional Force
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Nektar Technology Bolt
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Bolt’s streamlined oscillator design makes synthesis straightforward and fun, and delivers the goods sonically.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Nektar Technology Bolt
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Blue Cat Audio MB-5 Dynamix 2
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Not a radical departure from version 1, but still one of the most versatile dynamics-shaping plugins money can buy.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Blue Cat Audio MB-5 Dynamix 2
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Eventide Instant Phaser Mk II
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Whether you’re producing classic rock or cutting-edge electronica, Instant Phaser Mk II is as relevant and stunning as ever.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Eventide Instant Phaser Mk II
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Mäag Audio Magnum-K
MusicRadar's verdict:
"The miracle of software emulation gives every producer the chance to get their hands on Mäag’s incredible channel strip.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Mäag Audio Magnum-K
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Antares Auto-Tune Access
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Antares’ legendary plugin boiled down to just the essentials.”
4 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Antares Auto-Tune Access
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Waves CLA mixHub
MusicRadar's verdict:
"Turn your DAW’s mixer into a sonically authentic 64-channel SSL with this groundbreaking, workflow-boosting plugin.”
4.5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: Waves CLA mixHub
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
PSP Audioware Twin-L
MusicRadar's verdict:
"For opto- and VCA-style compression of instruments, vocals, busses and mixes, Twin-L simply can’t be faulted.”
5 out of 5
FULL REVIEW: PSP Audioware Twin-L
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)