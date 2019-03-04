New music tech gear of the month: review round-up (March 2019)
FabFilter Pro-Q 3
We had a dedicated FL Studio MIDI controller on our test bench last month, and Korg's 2019 NAMM Show goodies started to arrive, too.
First, though, let's check out FabFilter Pro-Q 3, as we round up all the music tech gear that was reviewed on the site in February.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Pro-Q 2 was always going to take some beating but FabFilter have done it with plenty of significant and welcome additions.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Roland AX-Edge
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The most fully-featured, best looking and finest sounding keytar around. It improves on the well-established AX-Synth in all the right places.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Universal Audio Apollo x6
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The new series is, sonically, now a match for any rival interfaces. If you’re tempted by the UAD ecosystem, this is highly recommended.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Akai Professional Fire
MusicRadar's verdict:
“It might be by default, but this is the best FL Studio controller money can buy. A must-try for longtime users - despite some limitations.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Mode Machines SEQ12
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A powerful sequencer capable of interesting results, that is somewhat hampered by its high cost and single-colour LED interface.”
3.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Steinberg Cubase Pro 10
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A solid update - the new and updated audio manipulation features could well come to render third-party tools obsolete.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Waves Flow Motion
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With its exceptional ease of use and addictive Snapshot Sequencer, Flow Motion is as fun as it is productive.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Steinberg Groove Agent 5
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Kit takes up the meat of the installation, but it’s the additions to Beat Agent that most impress with Groove Agent 5.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Softube Harmonics
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Easy to use, versatile and uniquely equipped to handle transients, Harmonics is a distortion nut’s dream plugin.”
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Fuse Audio Labs DrumsSSX
MusicRadar's verdict:
“At this price, DrumsSSX is well worth a look.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Expressive E Touché SE
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A well-designed, expressive controller that can breathe life into software-centric music-making.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Devious Machines Texture
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Just the thing for adding textural layers to beats, basslines, FX and more - and it’ll be even better when it can import samples.”
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Computer Music)
Korg Minilogue XD
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Prologue’s four biggest features (Multi-Engine, user osc/effect import, filter-drive and stereo effects) in a compact, affordable form.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)
Korg Volca Drum
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A genuinely unique drum machine with creative depth that punches well above its price point. A must-try.”
5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Future Music)