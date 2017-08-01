New mid-range Pioneer DJ mixer inherits club DNA from NXS2 range

Pioneer DJ has announced the next edition of the DJM-750 DJ mixer, the MK2, which inherits a whole bunch of ‘club-standard’ features from the NXS2 range .

The 4-channel mixer takes advantage of the build quality expected from the pro range of Pioneer DJ’s products, but also some key elements that are taken from their flagship club mixer.

First up is the Magvel crossfader which combines smooth control with long-term use - the contact-free magnetic system is designed to endure millions of performances, no less!

Secondly, the same effects from the NXS2 have been handed down: Sound Color FX with parameter control and selected Beat FX with FX Frequency. Powering all of this is, is a 64-bit digital signal processor, which uses dithering technology and conversion is taken care of with the 32-bit A/D D/A converters.

You’re also able to connect outboard effects to combine with the DJM-750MK2’s internal effects via the Insert send/return ports and also utilise Inter-App audio on iOS via USB. So you can chain even more effects, or add in samplers, drum machines and synth apps to your setup.

The DJM-750MK2 will be available from early September with an SRP of €1,199 including VAT. In the box, you’ll also find licences for rekordbox dj and rekordbox dvs worth a combined value of €248. More information can be found on the Pioneer DJ website.

Key features of the DJM-750MK2