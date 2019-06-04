New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2019)

The summer months are here, so it seems appropriate that we've been treated to a red hot batch of guitar gear recently.

Here, we take a look at the guitars and pedals reviewed on the site in the month of May. We start with the Shergold Provocateur SP01-SD.

MusicRadar's verdict:

“This is a classy guitar with an eye on budget that feels, plays and sounds anything but.”

FULL REVIEW: Shergold Provocateur SP01-SD

4.5 out of 5

(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)