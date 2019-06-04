New guitar gear of the month: review round-up (June 2019)
The summer months are here, so it seems appropriate that we've been treated to a red hot batch of guitar gear recently.
Here, we take a look at the guitars and pedals reviewed on the site in the month of May. We start with the Shergold Provocateur SP01-SD.
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a classy guitar with an eye on budget that feels, plays and sounds anything but.”
FULL REVIEW: Shergold Provocateur SP01-SD
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Zoom G1X Four
MusicRadar's verdict:
“With its latest effort, Zoom has ensured it's still the first name in multi-effects pedals for beginners.”
FULL REVIEW: Zoom G1X Four
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Mad Professor Loud‘n Proud
MusicRadar's verdict:
“If you covet that vintage Marshall sound but don’t possess the real thing, the Loud’n Proud is an ideal way to get it into your signal chain.”
FULL REVIEW: Mad Professor Loud‘n Proud
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Keeley Eddie Heinzelman Signature Vibe o Verb Workstation
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The perfect companion to add airiness to any amp without built-in reverb.”
FULL REVIEW: Keeley Eddie Heinzelman Signature Vibe o Verb Workstation
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Audient Sono
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Sono is a one-stop shop for recording guitarists in any scenario.”
FULL REVIEW: Audient Sono
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Gretsch G5655TG Electromatic Center Block Jr
MusicRadar's verdict:
“What’s not to love? There’s every chance our little orange crush could be your next big squeeze.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G5655TG Electromatic Center Block Jr
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Shergold Provocateur SP02-SD
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A classy guitar that covers an array of styles.”
FULL REVIEW: Shergold Provocateur SP02-SD
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Taylor 317E Grand Pacific
MusicRadar's verdict:
“The Grand Pacific redefines the Taylor formula with a sweet style and voice.”
FULL REVIEW: Taylor 317E Grand Pacific
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Wampler Fuzzstration
MusicRadar's verdict:
“This is a pedal that revels in plenty of pizzaz while ticking the (fuzz) boxes of many.”
FULL REVIEW: Wampler Fuzzstration
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Gretsch G2420 Streamliner Hollow Body 2019
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Somehow, Gretsch has made the already incredible Streamliners even better.”
FULL REVIEW: Gretsch G2420 Streamliner Hollow Body 2019
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Total Guitar)
Pigtronix Resotron Tracking Filter
MusicRadar's verdict:
“All the classic envelope filter sounds are here with plenty of nuanced variations, but there’s more for the bold to explore.”
FULL REVIEW: Pigtronix Resotron Tracking Filter
4 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Strymon Volante Magnetic Echo Machine
MusicRadar's verdict:
“A fantastic resource for vintage-style echoes.”
FULL REVIEW: Strymon Volante Magnetic Echo Machine
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)
Martin 000-14 Sitka Top
MusicRadar's verdict:
“Track this model down and try it yourself - you’ll be in for a treat.”
FULL REVIEW: Martin 000-14 Sitka Top
4.5 out of 5
(Originally reviewed in Guitarist)