New Apple iMac promises to be twice as fast as the previous model

The paint has hardly dried on the announcement of the new generation of iPads and we’re treated to another update from Apple. This time, we get to see a new and improved iMac, which promises to be twice as fast as the previous model.

The new iMac features updated processors, with the 21.5” model starting with an 8th-generation quad-core and also offering, for the first time, 6-core Intel chipsets.

The 27” iMac will, for the first time, feature up to 9th-generation 6-core and 8-core processors.

Latest models tested using Logic Pro X 10.4.4 with project consisting of 200 Sculpture synthesizer tracks, with each track enabled until CPU overload.

Figures for the 21.5” iMac show a 60% improvement in performance, where as the 27” iMac looks to be delivering up to 2.4 times faster performance when testing soft synths in a DAW environment.

Prices for the new 21.5” iMac with Retina 4K display start at £1,249, while the new 27" iMac with Retina 5K display starts at £1,749. If you’re looking to save a bit of money, the non-Retina display iMac configuration continues to be available for £1,049.