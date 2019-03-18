Faster iPad Air and iPad Mini 5 revealed with Lightning and headphone ports retained

Apple has unveiled the new iPad Air and iPad Mini 5 and, aside from the obvious size difference, it looks like there’s little to choose between them.

Both models feature the same Bionic A12 chip found in the latest iPhone XS and see a vast improvement in performance, with Apple stating a “70 percent boost in performance and twice the graphics capability” for the Air and “ three times the performance and nine times faster graphics” for the Mini.

There are 8MP rear and 7MP front cameras, plus 64GB and 256GB capacity options for both models. Each one is compatible with the first generation Apple Pen, though not the latest second gen models, unfortunately.

The obvious difference, however, is in size, and not just when compared to each other. The Mini retains the 7.9” format, but the Air now clocks in at 10.5”, which means that it poses a threat to the iPad Pro 10.5”. And, of course, let’s not forget the 9.7” standard iPad, which is now Apple’s cheapest and lowest spec’d iPad.

The iPad Air features 2224 x 1668 px resolution at 264 pixels per inch and the Mini offers 2048 x 1536 px resolution at 326 pixels per inch.

For musicians, producers and DJs, the retention of the Lightning connection and 3.5mm audio jack will be welcome, making it easy to hook up headphones and peripherals. This is in contrast to the latest Pro models, which ditch both Lightning and audio connectivity in favour of a solitary USB-C connection.

As for prices, should you want the 64GB Wi-Fi only version of the iPad Air, you’re looking at $499/£479. Those who want 256GB of storage and a cellular connection will be spending $779/£749.

In comparison, the iPad Mini represents quite a saving. It will set you back $399/£399 for the 64GB version, while the the top model jumps up to $679/£669.