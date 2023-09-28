Neural is going to bring its first Quad Cortex-compatible plugin out soon with Archetype: Plini X

There's no doubt that Neural are working at the forefront of amp and multi-effects pedals right now, and it has always said that the Quad Cortex would eventually be able to integrate it popular Archetype plugin packs. Now it has begun to deliver with the news a Quad-compatible Plini signature Archetype will be available for owners of the processor.

"In a few weeks, we will release Archetype: Plini X," says the Finnish company. "This free update for existing users [of the Archetype plugin] comprises many new features and changes. It also marks the next step in our mission to make our plugins compatible with Quad Cortex."

The X simply denotes its compatibility with the Quad Cortex, but there's a catch. And Neural are being open about the challenges of delivering on their ambitions. Archetype: Plini X won't be able to run immediately after its release on the Quad.

Plini showing his delight at the news with an arrangement of flowers (Image credit: Olly Curtis/Future)

"Our plugin teams and Quad Cortex teams have had to significantly improve the architecture of both platforms to ensure plugins can run on Quad Cortex," says Neural. "There will be a CorOS update in the future that introduces the functionality required to support plugins.

"By that point, we intend to have more plugins finalized for Quad Cortex compatibility, and we will continue to release more QC-compatible plugins in batches."

So things will ramp up considerably at that point with tones coming from Archetype artists including Tom Morello, Tim Henson, Rebea Massaad and John Petrucci. – plus amp-focussed Archetypes for the Tone King and Mesa Mk C+. But the company reiterates these plugins will only be available to those who already own the software.

"Logging in to your Neural DSP account on your Quad Cortex will verify which plugin licenses you have in your linked iLok account(s) and make plugin-exclusive blocks available on your Quad Cortex," says Neural.

The company also anticipated some of the questions Quad Cortex owners would have about the plans and included a helpful Q&A we've posted below. And in it the company is clear about how difficult this stage of the Quad Cortex's post-luanch development has been.

"Rebuilding 13 plugins in the past two and a half years while simultaneously releasing new plugins and Quad Cortex updates so that we can continue to sustain and grow our team has been an immense challenge but one we're incredibly proud of and happy to see progress," it says.

