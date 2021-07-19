Nembrini Audio launches Acoustic Voice guitar plugin

Nembrini Audio's new Acoustic Voice plugin aims to deliver studio quality mic'd acoustic guitar tones via modelling of classic models and mics.

The idea is to give piezo electro acoustic guitars the sound of a mic'd acoustic via impulse response – making recording acoustics quicker when the use of a real condenser mic is impractical.

"The plugin turns your under saddle pickup into a studio-grade, pro-sounding full body elite instrument," says Nembrini founder and plugin creator Igor Nembrini.

(Image credit: Nembrini)

Available for Mac, PC and iOS, Nembrini Audio has profiled six iconic acoustic guitars and three professional mics for Acoustic Voice. The Martin 0028ec, Gibson L00, Landola J80E, Guild D140CE, Ayers DSR and the Taylor 814CEDLX combine with the Audix ADX 51*, Beyerdynamic M201* and the Shure SM57 to give players a wide range of choices.

(Image credit: Nembrini)





Acoustic Voice's preamp lets users shape their tone with the compression of input signals, progressively add distortion, mix input signal and mic’d acoustic guitar simulations, choose different pickups, adjust low frequency bass notes, boost trebles, work with or remove high and low frequencies and deal with problem frequencies.

(Image credit: Nembrini)





In addition, speed, synchronisation and intensity modulation controls offer further control with tweakable delay and reverb.

Acoustic Voice is available as an iLok-protected AAX-, AU-, VST2-, and VST3-supporting plugin for MAC OS1.9 and above or Windows 7 and above.



As an introductory offer, Acoustic Voice is available to purchase for $39 USD (normally $99.00 USD) until 8 August 2021.

The AuV3 format for iOS can be purchased for $9.99 (normally $14.99).

More info at Nembrini Audio.