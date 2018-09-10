Native Instruments teases Massive X synth’s look and sound

Having announced it last week, Native Instruments has now released a short teaser video that shows how its forthcoming Massive X plugin synth will look and sound.

Said to be “the stuff of sound designers’ dreams,” Massive X features a next-gen sound engine with new features and effects. It’ll have to go some to match the success of its predecessor, but NI seems confident that it has another winner on its hands.

Massive X is coming in Feburary 2019, with owners of Komplete 12 getting it as a free download when it’s released. Find out more on the Native Instruments website.