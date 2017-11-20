Native Instruments Maschine Mk3: MusicRadar hands-on

Si Truss and Simon Arblaster get to grips with the latest Maschine from the NI stable.

The hotly anticipated Maschine Mk3 is here and we have been loving its refreshed, angular design, improved workflow and layout.

With a few things borrowed from Maschine Studio and its younger sibling, Maschine Jam, the mkIII feels more of a complete system. Much of this is down to the addition of an audio interface - definitely a welcome move in a world of ever-decreasing ports.

MORE INFO: Native Instruments Maschine Mk3 review