Native Instruments’ Komplete Kontrol keyboards just got a little smarter

Right from the off, NI’s Komplete Kontrol keyboards have offered features that their rivals don’t, and now a software update to their companion software (v1.8) means that they can assist your playing in even more ways than before.

The Smart Play scale engine now includes more than 100 scales and modes, giving you more melodic and harmonic options. Users now also have control over the positions of indiviudal notes within Smart Play chords; if you use the Auto mode, the voicings will be set to provide the most natural transitions between chords.

The update also enables you to use the Komplete Kontrol transport controls with clock-based instruments such as Reaktor Blocks when working in standalone mode, and there’s enhanced integration with the Maschine plugin. There are various bug fixes, too.

Komplete Kontrol 1.8 is a free update and can be download via the Native Acccess app.