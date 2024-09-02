Native Instruments announces Komplete 15 and Kontakt 8 - and we've got an exclusive glimpse of what's to come

Komplete 15 is coming soon â€“ pre-order your bundle | Native Instruments - YouTube Watch On

Native Instruments has announced the release of the next edition of Komplete, its colossal bundle of instruments, sounds and effects, along with a new version of the beloved software sampler Kontakt.

While the full product launch - and more details - will be arriving later this month, NI has given us an exciting glimpse of what's to come in Komplete 15 and Kontakt 8 and made both available for pre-order today. If you order during the pre-sale (before September 23) you'll get iZotope's AI-powered mixing tool Neutron 4, which would ordinarily set you back $249, for free.

NI tells us that Kontakt 8 is a "massive step up" from its predecessor and shared details on three new features that make this industry-leading sampler an even more versatile music-making tool: Leap, Tools and Conflux.

Leap is a tool for transforming loops and one-shots that makes it easy to turn a basic sample into a new hook, riff or texture. Shipping with 12 curated loop packs geared towards specific genres and styles, Leap will also let you load in and manipulate your own samples and trigger its effects in real-time with the black keys on your keyboard.

Tools is a suite of generative tools aimed at helping you spark creativity and come up with new compositional ideas. Kontakt 8 introduces two new Tools: Chords for chord sequences and Phrases for melodies. Third-party developers will be able to develop their own Tools for use in Kontakt. Finally, Conflux is a hybrid instrument that brings "synth-type capabilities" to Kontakt for the first time by introducing movement and modulation to sounds through real-time wavetable manipulation.

Komplete 15 updates NI's mega-bundle of music software with a broad variety of new instruments, effects and sounds that includes a new flagship instrument, Kithara. Included in Komplete 15 Collector's Edition, Kithara is a library of guitars and plucked string instruments that have been transformed with creative performance techniques and cinematic sound design.

Komplete 15 comes in four different tiers: Select, Standard, Ultimate and Collector's Edition, which features over 290 instruments and effects and more than 150,000 sounds in total. Select is divided into three editions: Beats is aimed at beatmakers working in hip-hop and R&B, Band features sampled instruments for songwriters, and Electronic is angled towards dance music and electronica.

Komplete 15 Select is priced at $99/€99, Standard at $599/€599, Ultimate at $1199/€1199 and Collector's Edition at $1799/€1799. Reduced prices are available for those upgrading from a lower tier. Kontakt 8 can be purchased outright for $299/€299.

We'll have more details on Komplete 15 after the launch on September 23rd.

Visit Native Instruments' website to pre-order Komplete 15.