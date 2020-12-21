Native Instruments heads to China as it gives away Yangqin, a hammered dulcimer Kontakt Instrument, for free

Sound the Native Instruments holiday giveaway klaxon, because the company has just released Yangqin, a Kontakt instrument that recreates a Chinese hammered dulcimer, and it’s free until 31 January 31 2021.

Running in both Kontakt 6 and the free Kontakt 6 Player, this sample-based offering gives you the sound of bamboo beaters hitting steel strings, and was recorded on location in China. You can control the likes of the scale, intensity and tremolo modulation, enabling you to create a variety of textures and timbres.

NI has also confirmed that anyone who downloads its holiday gift package will receive a $/£/€25 voucher to spend in its online shop, plus free entry into a prize draw in which a wide range of software and hardware is up for grabs.