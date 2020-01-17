NAMM 2020 video: Get a first look at Universal Audio’s LUNA recording system

NAMM 2020 : It’s already one of the biggest stories of the show, and we’ve now had a chance to get up close to LUNA, Universal Audio’s forthcoming recording system .

UA is refusing to call this a DAW (although everyone else will) in light of the fact that it comprises both hardware and software elements and is unlike anything else on the market. What’s more, the company seems reluctant to compare it to the likes of Logic and Pro Tools, preferring to say that its focus is on creating an “analogue-style workflow”.

Since its announcement, one of the big questions about LUNA is whether a PC version could be in development - it’ll be Mac-only at launch - but we couldn’t get UA to confirm this.

Other compatibility questions are still to be answered, too: does LUNA support VST/AU plugins, for example - including existing UAD ones - and can its instruments be used in other DAWs?

Check out the video above for more.