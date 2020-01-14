NAMM 2020: DW releases the limited edition Jim Keltner Collector’s Series Icon Snare

NAMM 2020: DW has unveiled a brand new signature snare for session drummer, Jim Keltner. Each of the 14”x6.5” drums are built from 11 plies of hand-selected North American rock maple, before being finished with a veneer of laser-cut inlays. Featuring on the list of exotic woods are orange dyed poplar, Italian grey poplar, red dyed ash, blue dyed koto, black dyed pear wood, yellow dyed koto and white poplar.

DW’s John Good says, ““Everyone at Drum Workshop is proud to present this very special ICON snare drum in honour of our good friend and drumming legend, Jim Keltner. His contributions to the drum community and music industry at large are well documented.”

DW Jim Keltner Collector’s Series Icon Snare (Image credit: DW)

As well as the select woods, Jim Keltner’s signature aviator sunglasses and California license plate have also been inlaid into the drum. Visuals aside, the drum features Keltner’s favoured ‘mini-turret’ lugs and True Hoops (both finished in Antique Brass), DW’s acclaimed MAG throw-off, and True-Tone snare wires.

Included with each drum is a Jim Keltner Fan Club badge, wrist bands, a certificate of authenticity and a deluxe DW gig bag.