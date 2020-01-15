NAMM 2020: Cadi Quilt Top Floyd joins Dean Select Series

NAMM 2020: Dean Guitars is adding this 'striking' Cadi Quilt Top Floyd to its Select Series.

The body shape is Cadillac, a cross between Dean's MLs and a standard single-cut, while Dean's flamboyant V headstock tops things off nicely.

Onboard, there's a Floyd Rose 1000 tremolo bridge and corresponding Floyd Rose R3 nut, plus Grover tuners at the headstock. Rounding out the package, there's a pair of Seymour Duncan pickups; a TB5 in the bridge and an APH-1 in the neck position.

The Dean Cadi Quilt Top Floyd will sell for $999. For more information, head to Dean Guitars.