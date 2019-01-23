NAMM 2019: Roland’s FP-10 is a no-frills digital piano with Bluetooth MIDI support

NAMM 2019: Roland has been conspicuously quiet in the run-up to NAMM, so much so that we wondered if it was keeping something special up its sleeve to pull out when the show actually starts. However, it might just be that the company doesn’t have much to tell us; from a hi-tech point of view, all we’ve heard about so far is the new FP-10 digital piano.

This might not be super-exciting, but it could turn out to be a big seller nonetheless. Value and portability are the key words here: you get an 88-note weighted-action keyboard, a compact, if slightly chunky design, and Roland’s SuperNATURAL piano sound. Other sounds are onboard, too, such as organs, strings and the intriguing ‘jazz scat’, while there’s a built-in metronome.

As well as operating as a standalone digital piano - there are built-in stereo speakers - the FP-10 can also function as a Bluetooth MIDI controller.

The FP-10 should be landing soon for less than £500. Find out more on the Roland website.

