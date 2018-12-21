NAMM 2019: Pittsburgh Modular teases one “angry” sounding synth

A post shared by Pittsburgh Modular (@pghmodular) A photo posted by on on Dec 15, 2018 at 6:49pm PST

NAMM 2019 : Pittsburgh Modular has taken to its Instagram account to tease a couple of videos of a new prototype synth.

In the caption, it states: “Richard and Michael are working on a very angry monster for 2019.” and to say that we are excited is an understatement.

NAMM 2018 saw the launch of the Microvolt 3900, which quickly became one of our highlights of the show and this new instrument look like it’s following in the same semi-modular vein, though we cannot be too sure at this stage.

New sounds in the works at PittMod HQ This is going to be a wild one #eurorack #modular #synth #prototype Pittsburgh Modular A photo posted by @pghmodular on Dec 3, 2018 at 8:43am PST

We hope to see this new machine paired up with the Microvolt and even the new Sequence Designer, which landed at Superbooth 18, at the NAMM show in January.