NAMM 2019: Ernie Ball unveils VPJR touch-screen tuner and volume pedal

NAMM 2019: Ernie Ball has announced, the VPJR, a new space-saving volume pedal and guitar tuner with a built-in touch-screen display.

The combo unit features a chromatic tuner, which appears in the embedded display on the top of the expression pedal itself. Handily, it automatically switches from volume to tuner once the signal drops to a requisite level, though this can be adjusted and preset to either mode via the touch screen controls, as can the tuner calibration.

The display is designed to handle low-light and direct sunlight scenarios. The case is made from aircraft-grade aluminium and its tension/sweep is moderated via a tough Kevlar cord.

The VPJR is available in four finishes: gold, black, red and white, while pricing and launch date are still not confirmed.

