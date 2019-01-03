NAMM 2019: Epiphone’s Del Rey Double Cut returns as the DC Pro

NAMM 2019: Epiphone has announced its first new guitar for 2019, the DC Pro, whose roots lie in the company’s ’70s Del Rey Double Cut design.

The DC Pro modernises the format with the addition of coil-tappable ProBucker humbuckers, a treble-bleed circuit and Grover 18:1 ratio tuners.

Read more: Epiphone Les Paul Tribute ‘Prizm’ Plus

Elsewhere, there’s a 24-fret pau ferro fingerboard, mahogany all-access neck and mahogany body with AAA flame maple veneer top.

Image 1 of 5 Image 2 of 5 Image 3 of 5 Image 4 of 5 Image 5 of 5

That comes in five tasty finishes, too: Black Cherry, Faded Cherry Burst, Midnight Ebony, Mojave Fade and Wild Ivy.

We’re really digging this one, especially if the TBC price point isn’t too dear. That shape also serves as a reminder that it wasn’t just PRS’s history Gibson was digging into when it launched its controversial Modern Double Cut back in 2017...

We’ll have more on this one from the show, but for now, take a look at Epiphone for further details.