NAMM 2019: Drum Workshop adds Pure Almond shell option to Collector's Series

NAMM 2019: Drum Workshop has added a new wood choice to its celebrated Collector’s Series drum line. If you’re on the lookout for a bright tone similar to DW’s existing Pure Oak and Pure Purpleheart drums, look no further than the new Pure Almond option.

Almond is the hardest wood in DW’s California Custom Shop offering and features a new Staggered Tandem Core shell design that places less tension on the shell and balances the attack and brightness of the wood.

Timbre-matched shells are finished in a distinctive Toasted Almond to Natural Burst Lacquer Specialty finish, with your choice of chrome, satin chrome, nickel, black nickel or gold hardware. To top things off, drums come as standard with True-Pitch 50 tuning rods, True-Tone snare wires, MAG Throw-Off System with 3P 3-position butt plate, STM tom mounts and DW Heads by Remo.

“We harvested the almond wood from old, no longer economically viable almond trees that were being replaced.’ explains John Good, DW’s Executive Vice President and Drum Designer. “We gave them new life and created a thing of beauty. Play these drums, it will move you.”

Pure Almond drums will be available in up to six-piece configurations in the following sizes: 10”x7”, 10”x8”, 12”x8”, 12”x9”, 14”x12”, 14”x14” and 16”x14” toms; 20”x14”, 20”x18” and 22”x18” bass drums; and 14”x4”, 14”x4.5”, 14”x5”, 14”x5.5”, 14”x6”, 14”x6.5”, 14”x7” and 14”x8” snare drums.