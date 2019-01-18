NAMM 2019: Brainworx leads Plugin Alliance into a new era of synth development

NAMM 2019: Bringing together a collection of acclaimed developers, Plugin Alliance has established itself by offering a range of high-quality effects. Now it’s announced that it’s taking the logical next step into the world of software instruments, starting with a release from Brainworx.

“I’m very proud to be part of the team that successfully applied Brainworx’s expertise, knowledge, and skills to start a new product line featuring accurately modelled synthesizers with unique elements like our proven and popular TMT functionality,” says Brainworx Audio Director of Product Management, Christian Diehl. “We are very excited about also being able to team up with DS Audio and Unfiltered Audio to make this a very attractive start to an exciting new product line for Plugin Alliance customers.”

We’re told that a whole range of instruments is in the offing; keep an eye on the Plugin Alliance website for further details.

