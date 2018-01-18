NAMM 2018: PRS unveils luxurious Private Stock Hollowbody II 594 Limited Edition guitar

NAMM 2018: There’s just no stopping PRS at NAMM this year, and the company’s fifth announcement so far - at least by our count - is the positively drool-worthy Private Stock Hollowbody II 594 Limited Edition.

Limited to just 60 models, the Limited Edition tweaks PRS’s Hollowbody II format, packing 58/15 LT II pickups, as well as volume and push/pull tone controls for each humbucker.

Elsewhere, it offers a two-piece bridge, 24.594” scale length and Pattern Vintage neck carve.

Visual appointments come courtesy of purfling, inlays and figured maple top and back, and the model is available in four finishes: Aqua Violet Smoked Burst, McCarty Glow Smoked Burst, Laguna Glow Smoked Burst, and Platinum Smoked Burst.

The news follows a boatload of other NAMM releases from PRS, including limited-edition S2 Studio and DW CE 24 ‘Floyd’ guitars, new SE models and entire line updates, six new SE Acoustics and the Custom 24-08.

Full specifications

Figured maple top and back with blue paua purfling along the top and back contours

African mahogany sides

24.594” scale length Pattern Vintage figured mahogany neck

African Blackwood fingerboard with curly maple binding and Agoya birds with blue paua outlines and blue paua purfling

African Blackwood headstock veneer with curly maple binding

Agoya Private Stock eagle with blue paua outline

Blue paua purfling as well as a mother of pearl “2018 Limited” engraved banner

58/15 LT treble and bass pickups

Volume and push/pull tone controls for each pickup with 3-way toggle pickup switch

High gloss nitro finish

Hybrid PRS 2-piece stoptail bridge

Phase III locking tuners with African Blackwood set screw buttons

Bone nut

Private Stock Black Western Tolex case