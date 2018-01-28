More

NAMM 2018: Ludwig intros NeuSonic kits 'for working pros'

By

Reliability and performance are the line's aim

NAMM 2018: Ludwig has announced an entirely new line of a new line of USA drums aimed squarely at working professionals

NeuSonic series drums are pitched to offer reliability and performance for every working professional setting, and feature a cross-over shell design blending a 3-ply maple exterior with a 3-ply cherry interior. 

Read more: Ludwig NeuSonic Series drum kit

Available in four finishes, NeuSonic captures the traditional Ludwig aesthetics coupled with a brand new sound that will compliment a wide-range of performance settings. 

You can pre-order NeuSonic now, with a three-piece shell kit going for RRP £1436/$1537.

––––––––––––––––––––––––––––
Check out our constantly updated NAMM hub for more news and on-the-spot video from Anaheim