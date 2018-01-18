NAMM 2018: Korg’s Konnect is a portable PA that you can control from your phone

NAMM 2018: Korg’s Konnect is a portable PA that can be used in variety of situations. Housed in a single unit, you could use it for small-room live performances, DJing, at a party or anywhere else you might require it.
The sound is said to be both loud and clear, and you get source-specific EQ presets. What’s more, once you’ve downloaded the Konnect app you can control the unit from your mobile. You can also stream music wirelessly over Bluetooth.
Find out more below and on the Korg website. The Konnect costs £449 and will be available this month.
Korg Konnect features
- Multi-function amp useful in a variety of situations
- Excellent design delivers high-quality sound, with playback capability that covers the full range from high to low, and power far beyond its size
- Compact one-piece construction allows easy transportation, connection, and setup
- Dedicated "KONNECT App" lets you wirelessly control the mix
- Play back music wirelessly via Bluetooth
- High-quality effects per channel and master reverb
- Provides optimal EQ presets (VOICING function) for a variety of instruments and musical styles
- SCENE function lets you recall settings instantly
- Feedback suppressor prevents acoustic feedback
- Panel layout is easy to use without confusion
- Center cancel lets users reduce the volume of the vocal or guitar in a song
- Each channel is equipped with EQ, pan, mute & solo, and phase switch
- Can be mounted on a speaker stand
- Dedicated carrying bag is available