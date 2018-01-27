NAMM 2018 first look video: OneManBand in action

NAMM 2018 first look video: We’ve seen all sorts of practice aids for guitar, but none promise to do quite so much as OneManBand, which can produce an on-the-fly backing band based on your guitar playing, make your guitar sound like any instrument and convert guitar signals into MIDI.

We first caught sight of the unit in the autumn, and since then it's obliterated its kickstarter launch target, so we simply had to stop by the OneManBand stand to see the unit in action.

OneManBand should be shipping in September 2018.