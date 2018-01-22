NAMM 2018 first look: Arturia MiniBrute 2 and MiniBrute 2S

NAMM 2018: Arturia has relaunched its first analogue monosynth, and this time, the MiniBrute has gone all semi-modular. What's more, it's spawned a new sibling, the sequencer-orientated MiniBrute 2S.

Both models feature beefed-up synth engines, with a proper second oscillator and a whole ton of patching options to fully integrate with your modular setup.

Which one is right for you, though? Watch us putting both new MiniBrutes through their paces in the video above and you should be a lot closer to deciding.