NAMM 2018: Cort enters the fan-fret fray with new seven-string electric

NAMM 2018: Cort has bolstered its KX line of electric guitars with the addition of a fan-fret model, the KX500FF.

Key to the model’s appeal is a pair of EMG 707 pickups, while the fanned frets offer a 25.5” to 27” multi-scale for even string tension and tone.

Elsewhere, the KX500FF packs a poplar burl top on swamp ash body, while the neck is five-piece maple inlaid with streaks of purpleheart, topped off by a Macassar ebony fingerboard.

A hardtail bridge and locking machineheads round off the spec.

There’s no word on availability or pricing yet - which will be key in this increasingly hotly contested sector of the market - but we do know that the KX500FF will be available in two finishes, Star Dust Black and Star Dust Green. We’ll have more from the show.

Cort’s contestant will face stiff competition from Ibanez, ESP, Jackson and Schecter, who have all launched mass-produced fan-fret models in the past year.