Summer NAMM 2017: Jackson bolsters X Series with affordable fan fret Dinky and stoptail Kelly guitars

SUMMER NAMM 2017: Jackson has announced three nicely priced additions to its mid-priced X Series: a pair of fan-fret Dinkys and a natural-finished Kelly stoptail.

With price tags around the £600 mark, the seven- and eight-string Dinkys are among the most affordable fan-fretters on the market, while the Kelly strips away the Floyd Rose and the finish of its predecessor to produce a straight-ahead rock machine.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model.