Summer NAMM 2017: Jackson bolsters X Series with affordable fan fret Dinky and stoptail Kelly guitars
SUMMER NAMM 2017: Jackson has announced three nicely priced additions to its mid-priced X Series: a pair of fan-fret Dinkys and a natural-finished Kelly stoptail.
With price tags around the £600 mark, the seven- and eight-string Dinkys are among the most affordable fan-fretters on the market, while the Kelly strips away the Floyd Rose and the finish of its predecessor to produce a straight-ahead rock machine.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model.
Jackson X Series Dinky Arch Top DKAF7 MS
PRESS RELEASE: Shred in ergonomic comfort and style with the Jackson X Series Dinky Arch Top DKAF7 MS.
A high-performance evolution of the electric guitar, this 7-string multi-scale model unlocks the possibilities of an instrument by accommodating two scale lengths on one fingerboard, thus improving overall playing comfort while improving tension and intonation.
Features a 25.5”-27” multi-scale length, mahogany body with an arched top, one-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, 12”-16” compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, dual Jackson uncovered 7-string blade humbucking pickups, three- way toggle switch and volume and tone controls, Jackson designed individual bridge saddles that are staggered to accommodate for the two scale lengths, Jackson die-cast tuners and AT-1 4x3 (four on top, three on bottom) headstock.
Available in Stain Mahogany with black hardware.
Jackson X Series Dinky Arch Top DKAF8 MS
PRESS RELEASE: Shred in ergonomic comfort and style with the Jackson X Series DinkyTM Arch Top DKAF8 MS.
A high-performance evolution of the electric guitar, this 8-string multi-scale model unlocks the possibilities of an instrument by accommodating two scale lengths on one fingerboard, thus improving overall playing comfort while improving tension and intonation.
Features a 26"-28" multi-scale length, mahogany body with an arched top, one-piece bolt-on maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, 12"-16" compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and offset dot inlays, dual Jackson uncovered 8-string blade humbucking, three-way toggle switch and volume and tone controls, Jackson designed individual bridge saddles that are staggered to accommodate for the two scale lengths, Jackson sealed die-cast tuners and AT-1 4x4 (four on top, four on bottom) headstock.
Available in Stained Mahogany with black hardware.
Jackson X Series Kelly KEXT
PRESS RELEASE: Armed with a slab top, electrifying angular shape and lightning-fast neck, the X Series Kelly KEXT models exude metal sophistication, while also delivering massive sound and reliable performance at an exceptional value.
Features include lightweight and resonant basswood body-wings with a mahogany top, one-piece through- body maple neck with graphite reinforcement and scarf joint, 12"-16" compound radius dark rosewood fingerboard with 24 jumbo frets and pearloid sharkfin inlays, a pair of volcanic Jackson high-output humbucking pickups, master volume and tone controls, three-way toggle switch and a Jackson radius compensated TOM-style bridge with an anchored tailpiece.
Available in Natural Mahogany with gold hardware and single-ply white binding along the body, neck and Jackson pointed 6-in-line headstock.