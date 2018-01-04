NAMM 2018: Schecter unveils 19 new electric guitars
NAMM 2018: As per New Year tradition, Schecter has dropped its weighty NAMM line-up ahead of the show itself, and it’s surprisingly varied.
Sure, there’s the usual Synyster Gates revamp, Sustainiac options and Floyd Rose upgrades, but 2018 adds multi-scales, Fishman Fluence pickups, gradient finishes and retro thrills with the likes of the Coupe and Spitfire. Something for everyone, then.
Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model - with specs and UK pricing - and pay a visit to Schecter Guitars for more info.
Schecter C-1 FR SLS Elite
Body
Top Contour: Arched Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Neck-Thru w/Ultra Access
Body Material: Swamp Ash
Top Material: Flamed Maple
Binding: Ivory 1-ply
Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Maple/Walnut/Padauk Multi-ply w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
Inlays: Abalone Offset/Reverse Dots
Side Dot Markers: Abalone Dots
Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ Heel Access Spoke Wheel
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern (Ceramic Magnet) Humbucker
Neck Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern (Alnico Magnet) Humbucker
Controls: Volume (Push-Pull)/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment
Schecter C-1 FR S SLS Elite
Body
Top Contour: Arched Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Neck-Thru w/Ultra Access
Body Material: Swamp Ash
Top Material: Flamed Maple
Binding: Ivory 1-ply
Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Maple/Walnut/Padauk Multi-ply w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
Inlays: Abalone Offset/Reverse Dots
Side Dot Markers: Abalone Dots
Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
Neck ShapeUltra Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ Heel Access Spoke Wheel
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern (Ceramic Magnet) Humbucker
Neck Pickup: Sustainiac®
Controls: Volume/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way (Pickup) Switch/2-Way On-Off Sustainiac Switch/3-Way Sustainiac Mode Switch (Fundamental-Mix-Harmonic)
Battery Compartment: Double 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment
Schecter C-1 SLS Elite
Body
Top Contour: Arched Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Neck-Thru w/Ultra Access
Body Material: Swamp Ash
Top Material: Flamed Maple
Binding: Ivory 1-ply
Bridge: Hipshot Hardtail (.125) w/ String Thru Body
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Maple/Walnut/Padauk Multi-ply w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
Inlays: Abalone Offset/Reverse Dots
Side Dot Markers: Abalone Dots
Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
Nut: Ernie Ball Compensated Nut
Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
Tuners: Schecter Locking
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ Heel Access Spoke Wheel
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern (Ceramic Magnet) Humbucker
Neck Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern (Alnico Magnet) Humbucker
Controls: Volume (Push-Pull)/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment
Schecter C-7 SLS Elite
Body
Top Contour: Arched Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Neck-Thru w/Ultra Access
Body Material: Swamp Ash
Top Material: Flamed Maple
Binding: Ivory 1-ply
Bridge: Hipshot Hardtail (.125) w/ String Thru Body
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Maple/Walnut/Padauk Multi-ply w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
Inlays: Abalone Offset/Reverse Dots
Side Dot Markers: Abalone Dots
Scale: 26.5” (673mm)
Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
Nut: Ernie Ball Compensated Nut
Nut Width: 1.889” (48mm)
Tuners: Schecter Locking
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ Heel Access Spoke Wheel
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern (Ceramic Magnet) Humbucker
Neck Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern (Alnico Magnet) Humbucker
Controls: Volume (Push-Pull)/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment
Schecter C-7 FR SLS Elite
Body
Top Contour: Arched Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Neck-Thru w/Ultra Access
Body Material: Swamp Ash
Top Material: Flamed Maple
Binding: Ivory 1-ply
Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Maple/Walnut/Padauk Multi-ply w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
Inlays: Abalone Offset/Reverse Dots
Side Dot Markers:Abalone Dots
Scale: 26.5” (673mm)
Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Nut Width: 1.874” (47.6mm)
Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ Heel Access Spoke Wheel
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern (Ceramic Magnet) Humbucker
Neck Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern (Alnico Magnet) Humbucker
Controls: Volume (Push-Pull)/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment
Schecter C-7 SLS Elite Multi-Scale
Body
Top Contour: Arched Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Neck-Thru w/Ultra Access
Body Material: Swamp Ash
Top Material: Flamed Maple
Binding: Black 1-ply
Bridge: Hipshot Hardtail (.125) w/ String Thru Body
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Maple/Walnut/Padauk Multi-ply w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
Inlays: Abalone Offset/Reverse Dots
Side Dot Markers: Abalone Dots
Scale: 25.5”- 27" (648mm-685.8mm)
Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
Fretboard Radius: 20” (508mm)
Nut: Graphite
Nut Width: 1.889” (48mm)
Tuners: Schecter Locking
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern (Ceramic Magnet) Humbucker
Neck Pickup: Fishman Fluence Modern (Alnico Magnet) Humbucker
Controls: Volume (Push-Pull)/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment
Schecter Sun Valley Super Shredder FR S
Body
Top Contour: Flat Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Bolt-on
Body Material: Mahogany
Top Material: Quilted Maple
Bridge: Floyd Rose Special 'Hot Rod' Locking Tremolo (Schecter Exclusive)
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Maple
Inlays: Offset/Reverse Dots
Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
Nut: Floyd Rose Special
Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
Tuners: Schecter
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ Heel Access Spoke Wheel
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: EMG Retro Active Hot 70
Neck Pickup: Sustainiac®
Controls: Volume/Volume/3-Way (Pickup) Switch/2-Way On-Off Sustainiac Switch/3-Way Sustainiac Mode Switch (Fundamental-Mix-Harmonic)
Battery Compartment: Double 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment
Schecter Sun Valley Super Shredder FR III
Body
Top Contour: Flat Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Bolt-on
Body Material: Mahogany
Top Material: Quilted Maple
Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Neck
Fretboard: Maple
Neck Material: Maple
Inlays: Offset/Reverse Dots
Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
Tuners: Schecter
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: EMG Retro Active Hot 70
Middle Pickup: EMG Retro Active Single Coil
Neck Pickup: EMG Retro Active Single Coil
Controls: Volume/Tone/5-Way Switch
Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment
Schecter Sun Valley Super Shredder 7 III
Body
Top Contour: Flat Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Bolt-on
Body Material: Mahogany
Top Material: Quilted Maple
Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Neck
Fretboard: Maple
Neck Material: Maple
Inlays: Offset/Reverse Dots
Scale: 26.5” (673mm)
Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Nut Width: 1.874” (47.6mm)
Tuners: Schecter
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: EMG Retro Active Hot 70
Middle Pickup: EMG Retro Active Single Coil
Neck Pickup: EMG Retro Active Single Coil
Controls: Volume/Tone/5-Way Switch
Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment
Schecter Synyster Gates Custom
Body
Top Contour: Flat Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
Body Material: Mahogany
Top Material: Pinstripe
Binding: Black 1-ply
Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
Inlays: Pearloid 'Syn' w/Death Bat at 12th Fret
Side Dot Markers: Glow in the Dark
Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA Synyster Gates Signature Humbucker
Neck Pickup: Schecter USA Synyster Gates Signature Humbucker
Controls: Volume/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
Schecter Synyster Gates Custom S
Body
Top Contour: Flat Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
Body Material: Mahogany
Binding: Black 1-ply
Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
Inlays: Gold 'Syn' w/Death Bat at 12th Fret
Side Dot Markers: Glow in the Dark
Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
Tuners: Grover Rotomatic 18:1
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA Synyster Gates Signature Humbucker
Neck Pickup: Sustainiac®
Controls: Volume/Tone/3-Way (Pickup) Switch/2-Way On-Off Sustainiac Switch/3-Way Sustainiac Mode Switch (Fundamental-Mix-Harmonic)
Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment
Schecter Synyster Gates Custom S LH
Body
Top Contour: Flat Top
Dexterity: Left Handed
Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
Body Material: Mahogany
Binding: Black 1-ply
Bridge: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
Inlays: Gold Pearloid 'SYN' and 'Deathbat'
Side Dot Markers: Glow In The Dark
Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
Neck Shape: Ultra Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .748” (19mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .787” (20mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius: 16” (406mm)
Nut: Floyd Rose 1500 Series
Nut Width: 1.625” (41.3mm)
Tuners: Grover
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA Synyster Gates Signature Humbucker
Neck Pickup: Sustainiac®
Controls: Volume/Tone/3-Way (Pickup) Switch/2-Way On-Off Sustainiac Switch/3-Way Sustainiac Mode Switch (Fundamental-Mix-Harmonic)
Battery Compartment: 9-volt Clip-in Battery Compartment
Schecter Spitfire
Body
Top Contour: Flat Top w/Raised Center
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Bolt-on
Body Material: Alder
Bridge: Bigsby Flat Top B50 w/ Roller TonePros TOM TPFR – T3BT
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Maple
Inlays: Mother of Pearl Blocks
Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
Frets: 22 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
Nut: Graph Tech XL Ivory Tusq
Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
Tuners: Grover Vintage Deluxe
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA UltraTron™
Neck Pickup: Schecter USA UltraTron™
Controls: Volume/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
Schecter Ultra-III
Body
Top Contour: Flat Top w/Raised Center & Sculptured Edges
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Set-Neck
Body Material: Mahogany
Binding: White 1-ply
Bridge: Bigsby Flat Top B50 w/ Roller TonePros TOM TPFR – T3BT
Neck
Fretboard: Pau Ferro
Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc
Inlays: Pearloid Blocks
Scale: 24.75” (628mm)
Neck Shape: ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .826” (21mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .905” (23mm)
Frets: 22 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
Nut: Graph Tech XL Ivory Tusq
Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
Tuners: Grover Vintage
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Schecter Diamond Alnico Plus Gold Foil
Middle Pickup: Schecter Diamond Alnico Plus Gold Foil
Neck Pickup: Schecter Diamond Alnico Plus Gold Foil
Controls: Volume/Tone/5-Way Rotary Pickup Switch/3 On-Off Coil Split Slider Switches
Schecter Coupe
Body
Top Contour: Arched Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Set-Neck
Body Material: Maple
Binding: Creme Multi-ply
Bridge: Bigsby Archtop B70 w/ Roller TonePros TOM TPFR – T3BT
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Maple 3-pc
Inlays: Pearloid Blocks
Scale: 24.75” (628mm)
Neck Shape: ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .826" (21mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
Frets: 22 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius: 12” (305mm)
Nut: Graph Tech XL Ivory Tusq
Nut Width: 1.693" (43mm)
Tuners: Grover
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Tesla FilterTron TV-ML1
Neck Pickup: Tesla FilterTron TV-ML1
Controls: 2 Volume/2 Tone(Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
Schecter PT Apocalypse
Body
Top Contour: Flat Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Bolt-on
Body Material: Swamp Ash
Binding: Black 1-ply
Bridge: PT-H w/String Thru Body
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Maple
Inlays: Mother of Pearl Triangle at 12th fret
Side Dot Markers: Glow In The Dark
Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .866” (22mm)
Frets: 22 X-Jumbo Stainless Steel
Fretboard Radius: 12”-16” Compound Radius
Nut: Graph Tech XL Black Tusq
Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
Tuners: Schecter Locking
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA Apocalypse-VI™
Neck Pickup: Schecter USA Apocalypse-VI™
Controls: Volume/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
Schecter C-1 Koa
Body
Top Contour: Arched Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
Body Material: Mahogany
Top Material: Koa
Binding: Black 1-ply
Bridge: TonePros T3BT TOM w/ String Thru Body
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc
Inlays: Mother of Pearl Blocks
Scale: 25.5” (648mm)
Neck Shape: Thin ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .787” (20mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .905” (23mm)
Frets: 24 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
Nut: Ernie Ball Compensated Nut
Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
Tuners: Schecter Locking
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA San Andreas™
Neck Pickup: Schecter USA San Andreas™
Controls: Volume/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
Schecter E-1 Koa
Body
Top Contour: Flat Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Set-Neck w/Ultra Access
Body Material: Mahogany
Top Material: Koa
Binding: Black 1-ply
Bridge: TonePros T3BT TOM & T1Z Tailpiece
Neck
Fretboard: Ebony
Neck Material: Mahogany 3-pc
Inlays: Mother of Pearl Blocks
Scale: 24.75” (628mm)
Neck Shape: ‘C’
Thickness: @ 1st Fret- .826” (21mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .905” (23mm)
Frets: 22 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius: 14” (355mm)
Nut: Ernie Ball Compensated Nut
Nut Width: 1.653” (42mm)
Tuners: Schecter Locking
Truss Rod: 2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup: Schecter USA San Andreas™
Neck Pickup: Schecter USA San Andreas™
Controls: Volume/Tone (Push-Pull)/3-Way Switch
Schecter Hellcat-VI
Body
Top Contour: Flat Top
Dexterity: Right Handed
Construction: Bolt-on
Body Material: Swamp Ash
Binding: Ivory 1-ply
Bridge: TonePros System w/Custom Brass Saddles
Neck
Fretboard
Pau Ferro
Neck Material
Maple w/ Carbon Fiber Reinforcement Rods
Inlays
Mother of Pear Dots
Scale
30” (762mm)
Neck Shape
‘C’
Thickness
@ 1st Fret- .826” (21mm)/ @ 12th Fret- .905” (23mm)
Frets
22 X-Jumbo
Fretboard Radius
12” (305mm)
Nut
Graph Tech XL Black Tusq
Nut Width
1.653” (42mm)
Tuners
Grover Vintage Deluxe
Truss Rod
2-Way Adjustable Rod w/ 5/32” (4mm) Allen Nut
Electronics
Bridge Pickup
Schecter USA MonsterTone Stack
Middle Pickup
Schecter USA MonsterTone Stack
Neck Pickup
Schecter USA MonsterTone Stack
Controls
Volume/Tone/5-Way Pickup Switch/3 On-Off Coil Split Slider Switches