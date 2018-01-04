NAMM 2018: Schecter unveils 19 new electric guitars

NAMM 2018: As per New Year tradition, Schecter has dropped its weighty NAMM line-up ahead of the show itself, and it’s surprisingly varied.

Sure, there’s the usual Synyster Gates revamp, Sustainiac options and Floyd Rose upgrades, but 2018 adds multi-scales, Fishman Fluence pickups, gradient finishes and retro thrills with the likes of the Coupe and Spitfire. Something for everyone, then.

Head on through the gallery for a closer look at each model - with specs and UK pricing - and pay a visit to Schecter Guitars for more info.