NAMM 2018: Alesis announces ‘realistic and responsive’ Surge and Command mesh electronic drum kits

NAMM 2018: Alesis is looking to strengthen its position in the electronic drum set market with the launch of the Surge Mesh and Command Mesh 8-piece kits, each of which comes with five drums and three cymbals.

Both kits promise responsive mesh heads for a realistic playing experience, and ship with drum modules and a 4-piece chrome rack.

“Alesis is well-known for its responsive, realistic-sounding electronic mesh drum kits,” said Tim Root, Global Percussion Product Manager for Alesis. “Our new Surge Mesh and Command Mesh kits deliver a truly professional level of sound, feel and flexibility with amazing value that is going to have drummers smiling and everyone else wondering how we did it.”

The Surge Mesh and Command Mesh kits will be available in the first quarter of 2018 priced at $499 and $699 respectively. Specs for each are below, and you can find further details on the Alesis website.

Alesis Surge Mesh features

10” dual-zone mesh snare and three 8” dual-zone mesh tom pads for great feel and natural response

8” mesh kick drum tower with kick drum pedal included

(3) 10” cymbals: ride cymbal, hi-hat, crash w/choke

Surge Drum Module with 40 kits, 60 play-along tracks and 385 sounds

Record your own playing or connect your MP3 player to the Aux input

4-post chrome rack Connection cables, drum sticks, drum key and power supply included

Alesis Command Mesh features

8” mesh kick and 10” dual-zone snare pad for enhanced feel and playing response

Two 8” dual-zone rack toms and 8” dual-zone floor tom deliver great sound and feel

(3) 10” cymbals: ride cymbal, hi-hat, crash w/choke Kick drum pedal included

Alesis Command Drum Module with 70 kits (50 factory pre-set + 20 user-customizable) and 600 sounds

Load .WAV samples and play-along tracks via USB memory stick

Real-time recording (5 tracks internally; up to 99 tracks via USB memory stick)

USB/MIDI output for use with virtual instrument and recording software

Premium chrome 4-post rack and boom cymbal arms

Connection cables, drum sticks, drum key and power supply included