Mymusicstore offers a new online platform for buying and selling your used musical instruments

Thanks to the internet, hunting down elusive gear or decluttering your own collection of unused equipment has never been easier. However auction sites and generalised secondhand listing pages can sometimes come with their own set of problems.

Mymusicstore is a brand new site aimed specifically at buying and selling used musical instruments, and the specialist nature of the site means that trawling through listings for household items and car parts that share the name of the gear you’re looking for is a thing of the past. What’s more, the site is free to use.

To help maintain a trustworthy environment, users must first sign up for an account, and the site operates a feedback system to keep everything friendly.

Listings on the site are visible without an account, so even if you haven’t signed up, you can still check if someone is selling the gear you’re looking for.

To check out what’s available, and to sign up and to get started selling, head to Mymusicstore.