Music Is Win's Tyler Larson thinks he's found most emotional guitar chord progression ever

The power of guitar chords continues to fascinate us - and Music Is Win's Tyler Larson clearly feels the same. He's exploring the concept of an emotive chord progression and what ingredients enhance it in the video above. Spoiler: it's all a bit post-rock thanks to the Friday Night Lights soundtrack work from Explosions In The Sky.

We're onboard with that and Tyler has some valuable tips to share on using octaves and triads in sparse guitar work to evoke a melancholic feel. But we'd urge you to explore further with our own lessons:

• Learn six chords for playing post-rock

• Dissonant guitar chords

• 5 great chord progressions all guitar players need to know

• Learn 16 of the best guitar chords for clean tones