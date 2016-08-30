Rig tour: Explosions In The Sky

As the Texan post-rock pioneers play their first UK gigs in four years, we sit down to talk unique guitars, dodgy delays, and why newer isn’t always better…

They don’t lust after boutique or trendy gear - they just use what works for them

Given that they’re one of the bands that defined the effects heavy post-rock genre, Explosions In The Sky aren’t conventional gearheads. They’re particular about what they use, of course - as the majestic and emotive soundscapes the band has been crafting since 1999 clearly attest - but they’re not overly precious about it either.

Case in point is the remarkable fact that their current tour, supporting seventh album, The Wilderness, is the first time they’ve had pedalboards. Ever.

“That’s brand new - that’s like two weeks old!” exclaims guitarist Munaf Rayani. “Otherwise we’ve laid out our pedals every night for what… 16 years?”

It seems insane that a band that’s toured the world for a decade and a half have done so without a bit of kit that even pub giggers use to keep their pedals safe - but that’s just how Rayani, and fellow guitarists Mark Smith and Michael James (who also plays bass) operate.

From the old Boss reverb pedal they can’t live without, to esoteric budget electrics, they don’t lust after boutique or trendy gear - they just use what works for them, and the results are truly spectacular.