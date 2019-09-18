Moog is reissuing its compact Model 10 modular synth… but the price is big

Moog is returning to its roots once again with the announcement of a rebooted Model 10 modular synth.

Originally released in 1971, this compact self-contained instrument was designed with portability in mind, but contained a classic line-up of sonic building blocks.

The Model 10 contains 11 discrete analogue modules, which are as follows:

1x 901 Voltage Controlled Oscillator

1x 901A Oscillator driver

2x 901B Oscillators

1x 902 Voltage Controlled Amplifier

1x 903A Random Signal Generator

1x 904A Voltage Controlled Low Pass Filter

1x 907 Fixed Filter Bank

2x 911 Envelope Generators

1x CP11 Console Panel

1x 130 Watt 120 VAC Power Supply (230 VAC available upon request)

You’ll note the inclusion of the revered 907 Fixed Filter Bank, while the three 900-series oscillators replicate those used by Wendy Carlos in the creation of the seminal Switched-on Bach.

For the reissue, everything is housed in a Tolex-enclosed wood cabinet, and Moog says that this is an instrument that’s designed for “speed and simplicity” to go alongside that classic Moog sound.

This is a limited-edition reissue of the Model 10, with each one being hand-built to order to the original Moog factory specifications. As you might expect, you have to pay for this level of exclusivity and heritage - $9,950, to be precise.

Find out more and continue drooling over at the Moog website.