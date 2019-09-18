More

Moog is reissuing its compact Model 10 modular synth… but the price is big

11 modules in a portable wooden case

Moog is returning to its roots once again with the announcement of a rebooted Model 10 modular synth.

Originally released in 1971, this compact self-contained instrument was designed with portability in mind, but contained a classic line-up of sonic building blocks.

The Model 10 contains 11 discrete analogue modules, which are as follows:

  • 1x 901 Voltage Controlled Oscillator
  • 1x 901A Oscillator driver
  • 2x 901B Oscillators
  • 1x 902 Voltage Controlled Amplifier
  • 1x 903A Random Signal Generator
  • 1x 904A Voltage Controlled Low Pass Filter
  • 1x 907 Fixed Filter Bank
  • 2x 911 Envelope Generators
  • 1x CP11 Console Panel
  • 1x 130 Watt 120 VAC Power Supply (230 VAC available upon request)

You’ll note the inclusion of the revered 907 Fixed Filter Bank, while the three 900-series oscillators replicate those used by Wendy Carlos in the creation of the seminal Switched-on Bach.

For the reissue, everything is housed in a Tolex-enclosed wood cabinet, and Moog says that this is an instrument that’s designed for “speed and simplicity” to go alongside that classic Moog sound.

This is a limited-edition reissue of the Model 10, with each one being hand-built to order to the original Moog factory specifications. As you might expect, you have to pay for this level of exclusivity and heritage - $9,950, to be precise.

Find out more and continue drooling over at the Moog website.

Moog Model 10

(Image credit: Moog Music)
