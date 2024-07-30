“It boasts 286 advanced effect modules and amp models”: Mooer Audio unveils the GE200 Pro – a feature-stacked multi-effects with onboard Groove Station and 3.5” LED screen for the budget-conscious

Mooer Audio has maintained the hectic pace of its summer 2024 launch schedule with the release of the GE200 Pro, which it describes as the “affordable” sibling to its flagship multi-effects pedal for guitar, the GE1000.

The GE200 Pro’s unveiling follows hot in the heels of the super-portable the SD10i Intelligent Guitar Amp and the even more radical M810 Intelligent Guitar, which augments electric guitar design with 126 onboard effects. The spec list on the GE200 Pro is similarly audacious, but if it looks familiar, that’s because it shares much of the GE1000’s design DNA.

It too has a formidable array of 21st-century features, such as Groove Station mode and third-party IR support, plus MIDI, Bluetooth, stereo XLR and USB connectivity that allow you to use the unit as a guitar audio interface.

Okay, we the LED display is a little smaller, 3.5” on the GE200 Pro as opposed to the 5” on the GE1000. But we can live with that. Mooer has not skimped on the features, loading this puppy up with 286 amp and effects.

Groove Station mode invites players to get creative with their practice regimens and their songwriting, and features a 60-second looper that can be BPM-synchronized, plus 70 drum machine patterns and a metronome, y’know, for when it is time to to really hone in on those alternate-picked sextuplets.

The spec sheet is a Tolstoyan epic, from hardware features such as the onboard expression pedal, quick-access module buttons, a trio of footswitches for changing presets, a further two for browsing the preset banks, and an effects loop that can be configured in series or parallel, right down to the digital voodoo under the hood.

That digital architecture allows the GE200 Pro to integrate with the broader Mooer Audio guitar ecosystem. Players can download Mooer Audio’s MNRS amp models to the unit, with 20 storage presets available, and also manage their third-party IRs.

Deeper edits, sample and preset management can be done wirelessly via the GE CLOUD app, which connects to the device via Bluetooth. That same Bluetooth connectivity can be used to stream external audio.

The programmable MIDI I/Os allow you to hook this up to your DAW and design your tones that way.

It goes without saying that you have tap tempo, a guitar tuner, plus a headphones output for monitoring and silent practice. That we’d expect. Another input for a second expression pedal? Now that’s welcome here too.

Last, but not least, as with the GE1000, the GE200 Pro comes in two versions, with the GE200 Pro Li equipped with a rechargeable lithium-ion battery so you can use it when mains power isn’t available.

Prices are TBC but you can pick up a GE1000 for £409 street so expect this to be considerably cheaper, and a very solid budget option for an all-in-one fly rig. For more details, head over to Mooer Audio.