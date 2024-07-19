“A lighter body, a more balanced resonance, and a more polished aesthetic”: Mooer Audio unveils the M810 Intelligent Guitar, offering a whopping 126 onboard effects and a host of player-friendly upgrades

Mooer Audio has unveiled the next generation of its GTRS “intelligent” electric guitars with the digitally enabled M810 featuring an upgraded build, with poplar burl tops, new hardware, and a five-piece roasted maple and rosewood neck to improve the guitar’s performance.

It’s strange to be talking about conventional guitar spec when it comes to Mooer Audio’s GTRS project, because these guitars are anything but conventional. It is typically the digital technology embedded in its design that pulls focus.

In fact, let’s remind ourselves of just what your getting here. The M810 Intelligent Guitar arrives with its digital brain unchanged. It is once more powered by the same G100 Intelligent Processing System as its predecessor. That means it, too, has 126 onboard effects, 40 drum machine patterns, metronome and an 80-second looper augmenting what is fundamentally a high-performance S-style.

The G100 allows players to edit tones and upload them to their guitar – upload to their guitar, what a world! – via the GTRS on their smartphones. Once these tones are installed on the guitar’s memory, you can cycle through them on the fly using the LED colour-coded “Super Knob.”

Think of the G100 Intelligent Processing System as the pedalboard or multi-effects pedal inside your guitar. And if you still prefer to use a footswitch to change sounds, you can do that, too. This is compatible with the GTRS PTNR GWF4 wireless footswitch.

Ultimately, well, this is what you would call a Superstrat, though with all that tech it is ostensibly redefining the concept.

The M810 has the elongated double-cutaway, with a bolt-on neck, sculpted heel to reach all 24 frets, and all of Mooer Audio’s refinements are to make it play and sound better before you reach for the “Super Knob”.

It has a new GTRS PW 2-point tremolo. The bodies are have been updated to solid alder with poplar burl. The necks have the roasted maple and rosewood sandwich design, with strips of the latter to improve its strength.

There has been an aesthetic refresh too, with Mooer Audio offering this in the choice of four high-gloss sunburst finishes, Natural, Green, Purple, and Blue Burst, all showing the detail and grain of those burl tops.

Elsewhere, we have a pair of GTRS HMT humbucker pickups, a three-way pickup selector, tone and volume controls – just like “a normal guitar.” Other specs include a 12” radius Indian rosewood fingerboard, a 25.5” scale, a 42mm bone nut, and the whole thing ships in a gig bag. Just charge it up and away you go. See Mooer for more.